FILE PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic's planes are seen parked at Manchester Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it had completed the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet.

The deal with Griffin Global Asset Management to raise just over $230 million from the two planes will enable it to repay a loan taken on as part of its rescue deal last year.