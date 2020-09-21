Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Large parts of Wales to go into lockdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen on the first weekend of Llandudno Pier being reopened as restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Llandudno, Wales, Britain July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Large parts of Wales will go into lockdown from 1700 GMT on Tuesday as the novel coronavirus spreads.

Coronavirus laws are being tightened in four Welsh authorities – Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport – following a sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

People will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and people will only be able to meet others they don’t live with outdoors for the time being.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up