Wales announces modest changes to coronavirus lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - Wales has announced plans to modify the coronavirus lockdown so that from Monday people can exercise more than once a day, garden centres can reopen, and the government will look at reopening libraries and recycling centres.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce the next steps in Britain’s battle to tackle the coronavirus on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures that have kept millions at home for over six weeks.

“We believe there are some small and modest adjustments, which we could make to the regulations,” said Mark Drakeford, who heads the country’s devolved government. “These very small and modest adjustments are things we know that we can do safely without having an impact” on the reinfection rate.