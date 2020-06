FILE PHOTO: Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a joint news conference with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in London, Britain October 23, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said on Sunday he was concerned about the messaging deployed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on coronavirus, warning that the crisis was not over yet.