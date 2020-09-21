COVID a six-month problem as UK enters colder seasons, top medic says

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty walks in Westminster, in London, Britain September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - COVID-19 is a six-month problem that Britain has to deal with collectively as the country enters colder seasons which help viruses and before science can “ride to our rescue,” the government’s chief medical officer said on Monday.

“We should see this as a six-month problem that we have to deal with collectively,” Chris Whitty said during a televised briefing.