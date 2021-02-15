Several virus variants may reduce vaccine effectiveness: UK chief medical officer

FILE PHOTO: Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - There are several variants of the coronavirus that might reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.

“There were several variants that look very similar to one another in many ways, which actually could have slightly reduced ... or in some cases, more than slightly reduced, effectiveness from the vaccine,” Whitty said.

“In which case ... scientists redesign the vaccine, and that allows to re-vaccinate against the new variant.”