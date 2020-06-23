Significant virus levels expected until next yea: England health official

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 23, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s Chief Medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday he expects significant levels of the coronavirus to be circulating through until next year, warning the battle with the virus will be a long haul.

“I would be surprised and delighted if we weren’t in this current situation, through the winter, and into next spring... I expect there to be significant amount of coronavirus circulating at least into that time,” he said.