UK says people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty speaks during a news conference about coronavirus at Downing Street in London, Britain March 9, 2020. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - People with only minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate in the next phase of the British government’s plan to tackle coronavirus, England’s chief medical officer said on Monday.

“We are now very close to the time, probably within the next 10-14 days when ... we should move to a situation where we say everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self-isolating for seven days afterwards,” Chris Whitty said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.