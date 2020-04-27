Very long way to go in UK coronavirus fight: health official

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a very long way to go in its attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and people should not just focus on passing through the first peak of cases of COVID-19, the government’s top medical adviser said on Monday.

“This has got a very long way to run. I think just thinking about the first peak, which ... we have actually managed to go through, we’ve still got some way before it’s falling right off, but there is a long long way to go beyond that,” Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, added.

“It’s a big mistake in my view just to consider just the first phase. We need to look at the epidemic as a whole.”