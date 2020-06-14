World News
WHO's Kluge warns against further lifting of lockdown in England: Guardian

FILE PHOTO: WHO European director Hans Kluge gives status on the Danish handling of coronavirus during a press breefing in Eigtveds Pakhus, Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020. Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The coronavirus induced lockdown in England should not be further lifted until the government’s contact-tracing system proves to be “robust and effective”, the World Health Organization’s regional European director Hans Kluge said.

In an interview bit.ly/2MYn0hK with the Guardian newspaper, Kluge also cautioned that Britain remained in a "very active phase of the pandemic" and warned against rushing into reopening the economy.

Britain said on Sunday it was reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4.

