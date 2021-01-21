Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.

“Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site,” the company said in a statement.

“All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings. The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal.”

Wockhardt UK provides fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca’s UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University.

Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales. Wrexham Council leader Mark Pritchard said that local authorities had deployed gullies and pumps to divert water away from the facilities.

“They were under pressure. They had serious concerns that their warehouse, logistically, could be flooded,” he told Sky News. “We worked through the night with them... and we’ve been successful. But it has been difficult.”