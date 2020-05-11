Britain will set out workplace guidance later on Monday: PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will set out later on Monday guidelines for some businesses to return to work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after issuing a roadmap for a gradual easing of a lockdown against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Answering questions in parliament after being criticised for not giving clear new guidance, Johnson also said his government was counting on employers to be “reasonable” in dealing with those staff who might not be able to return to work because of difficulties with childcare.

“We will be publishing the guidelines on places of employment today, tonight,” Johnson said.

“Transport will be out tomorrow and we’re being very, very consistent in what we’ve said throughout this period. At the very beginning we said that you should stay at home if you can, go to work if you must. What’s changed now is the emphasis and the encouragement we are giving people to follow the initial guidance.”