Britain will ease coronavirus quarantine for some countries, details this week

Cyclists ride past social distancing signs following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be easing the quarantine measures for air travellers, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that more details of plan will be released this week.

“As we set out earlier this week ... we will be easing health measures at the border by allowing passengers arriving from specific countries and territories to be exempted from self-isolation requirements,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that the details would come this week.

The government said on Friday it would ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19, but has as yet not listed the countries that would include.