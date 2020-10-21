More of northern England put into highest COVID-19 lockdown tier

A covid warning sign stands in the vicinity of the Royal Liver building, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Liverpool, Britain October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday to tackle rising levels of COVID-19 infections, the mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said on Wednesday.

The area has agreed a funding package worth 41 million pounds to support businesses that will have to close and for additional public health measures.

Regions in the north of England have been most severely affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders.