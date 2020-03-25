More than 158,000 volunteer to help UK fight coronavirus: ITV

Volunteers at the North Enfield Foodbank Charity unload donations for the foodbank in Enfield as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 158,000 people have signed up to help Britain’s National Health Service tackle the coronavirus outbreak just hours after a request for a quarter of a million volunteers, ITV said.

The health ministry and National Health Service declined immediate comment.

The death toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom jumped on Tuesday by 87 to a total of 422 - the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.

Britain had called for 250,000 volunteers to help the National Health Service and vulnerable people hit by the coronavirus crisis.