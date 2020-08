FILE PHOTO: An NHS COVID-19 testing staff member collects a sample from a person in a car, across the road from the Greencore sandwich factory, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Northampton, Britain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,012 new positive tests for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday, the fifth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections reported in daily figures.

Britain has now recorded 317,379 COVID-19 cases. A further three people were reported to have died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.