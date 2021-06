FILE PHOTO: A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.

“We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st,” Zahawi told the BBC on Friday.