UK records 3,330 daily cases of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across Waterloo Bridge as the sun rises over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.

It also reported a further five deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 41,628, according to figures that show fatalities within 28 days of a first positive test.

Scotland reported 244 new cases, the most since May 6.

England is due to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb a rise in infections.