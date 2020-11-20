UK reports fall in estimated COVID R number, daily growth rate

A sign selling Christmas trees is seen at the Cambridge Market Square, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Cambridge, Britain November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday the estimated UK reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 might have dropped to 1.0-1.1 from 1.0-1.2, and the estimated daily growth rate of the epidemic is also coming down.

An R number between 1.0 and 1.1 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 11 other people.

The daily growth rate of the epidemic was estimated at between 0% and +2%, down from +1% and +3%.