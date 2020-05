FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive from international flights at Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will on Friday set out details of its plans for a quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out he details at a briefing later, he told Sky News.