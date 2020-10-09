Broadway theaters in NYC to remain closed through late May 2021

FILE PHOTO: The shuttered Booth Theatre is pictured after industry group the Broadway League said Broadway theaters will remain closed through January 3, 2021, in New York, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Broadway theaters in New York city will be closed through May 30, 2021, the Broadway League industry group said on Friday, extending a coronavirus-induced shutdown that has already ravaged the sector.

Broadway theaters were previously set to remain closed through early January 2021, after being forced to shut in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Dates for each returning and new Broadway show will be announced as individual productions determine their schedules, the League said in a statement.

The Actors’ Equity Association, the Broadway actors’ union, called the decision to close the theaters “difficult but responsible”.

Mary McColl, executive director for the union, urged the federal government to approve health insurance subsidies, renewed unemployment benefits and arts funding to help its members, who have been without work since March.

Thirty-one Broadway shows were in production when the shutdown began. Producers of some shows, including the stage musical version of the Disney film “Frozen,” have said they will not reopen.