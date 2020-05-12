Broadway theaters to remain closed through Sept. 6

FILE PHOTO: The closed box office of the Shubert Theatre where the play "To Kill a Mockingbird" plays after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Broadway theaters have extended their closures because of the coronavirus pandemic through Labor Day on Sept. 6, the Broadway League industry group said on Tuesday.

Among the most-visited tourist attractions in New York, the theaters had previously set a tentative reopening date of June 7.

The Broadway League, which represents producers and theater owners, said on Tuesday it was working with government authorities, unions and health experts to develop plans to re-open with new safety measures for audiences, performers and stagehands.

Live theater productions face unique challenges in the pandemic, including a large number of people in small spaces and physical contact among performers on stage.

Producers are discussing staging shows with smaller casts rather than big musicals, and writers have been working on stories that allow for social distancing.

Broadway closed its theaters on March 12. Thirty-one shows were playing at that time including hits such as “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”