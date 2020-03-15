Bulgaria to ban incoming flights from Italy, Spain

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will ban incoming flights from Italy and Spain as of midnight (2200 GMT) on March 17 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, its transport minister said.

Rosen Zheliazkov said on Sunday that Bulgarians who wanted to return home from these countries would have Monday and Tuesday to do so and would face 14 days quarantine.

He said the Balkan country, on the gateway between Asia and Europe, will ensure the free transport of goods and escort heavy trucks that need to pass through its territory.