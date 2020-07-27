Bulgaria eases travel bans for tourists from Ukraine, Balkans

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will allow tourists from Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, Moldova, Israel and Kuwait to visit its resorts as of July 28 if they have negative COVID-19 tests, the health ministry said.

The negative tests have to be done 72 hours prior to arrival. Tourists from Ukraine will be allowed on the same grounds as of July 30, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgaria is eager to help its struggling Black Sea summer resorts, where foreign visits have plunged due to travel bans over the coronavirus pandemic.