Bulgaria bans travel to Iran, raises risk on travels to 11 countries

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s foreign ministry on Friday banned all travel to Iran and advised Bulgarians to cancel all non-urgent travel to Spain and South Korea in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Bulgarians were to avoid any non-urgent travel to certain areas in France, Germany and Japan. Travel to Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States should be undertaken only after careful checks of the situation there.

The Balkan country has already banned Bulgarians from traveling to China and told them to avoid visiting Italy.