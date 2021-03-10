Bulgaria reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months

FILE PHOTO: A man, wearing protective face mask rides on a train, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

The Balkan country, which has already banned non-urgent operations in hospitals in many cities, has said regional health authorities could close schools, shopping malls and gyms and restaurants if they deem it necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.