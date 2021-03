FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective face mask walks past a poster, illustrating a medic in a replica of Michelangelo's Pieta, placed on a wall near vaccination centre at Pirogov hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.

In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.