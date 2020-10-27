Bulgaria shuts high schools, nightclubs as COVID cases surge

A man, wearing protective face mask rides on a train, amid the spread of the?coronavirus?disease (COVID-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria is closing nightclubs and discos and students from high schools and universities will study online for two weeks as of Oct. 29 as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also banned the public at sports events and said cinemas and theatres should work at 30% of their capacity until Nov. 12, while restaurants should limit the number of people at one table to six, among other restrictions.

The Balkan country reported 2,243 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its highest daily tally. Some 40,143 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,146 have died.