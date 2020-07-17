California governor lays out framework for re-opening schools

FILE PHOTO: California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that schools can start in-person instruction if they are in counties that have not been on the state’s monitoring list for 14 days as cases continue to mount in the most populous U.S. state.

Newsom also said during a news conference that schools in counties where the 14-day threshold has not been met must remain closed, but can offer remote learning. All schools will require masking, social distancing and regular testing, he said.