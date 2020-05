FILE PHOTO: Flames grow at a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Drier weather has led California to experience 60% more wildfires so far in 2020 than the prior year, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

He promised to increase funding for firefighting even as the state budget prepares to take a $54 billion hit from the cost and economic impact of fighting the coronavirus.