California bans mass gatherings to slow spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - California is banning mass gatherings of 250 people or more until the end of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the office of governor Gavin Newsom said late on Wednesday.

The health experts in the state advised that smaller events could be held if organizers implemented social distancing of six feet (two meters) per person, the governor's office said bit.ly/38MA1DA in a statement.

More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, with 38 deaths. California registered its fourth fatality on Wednesday.