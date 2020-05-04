California governor says some businesses may begin reopening this week

FILE PHOTO: California governor Gavin Newsom waits to speak at a news conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 9, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that some retail businesses in the state may begin reopening as early as this week if data shows that the coronavirus pandemic is not worsening and testing continues to ramp up.

Newsom said that some sectors of “low-risk” retail including book and clothing stores will likely be permitted to reopen on Friday with curbside pickup by customers.

The governor, speaking at his daily coronavirus briefing, said offices and shopping malls will remain closed, along with seating in restaurants.

Counties within California that have met certain state requirements can apply to accelerate reopening, Newsom said.

California has recorded 2,215 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and nearly 55,000 cases, according to a Reuters tally.