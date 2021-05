FILE PHOTO: People eat at the King's Head pub as Los Angeles County moves into the least restrictive yellow coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease reopening tier, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings.