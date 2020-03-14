San Francisco prohibits non-essential events over 100 people

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco, the California city know for its cable cars and the Golden Gate Bridge, on Friday banned non-essential events of over 100 people through April 30, tightening an existing ban on public gatherings as the fight to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus intensified.

The city’s Department of Public Health said in its order there were 21 cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, as well as 117 reported cases in the Bay Area. San Francisco prohibited gatherings of over 1,000 people on Wednesday.