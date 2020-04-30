Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream

FILE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey speaks at the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island in New York, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Demetrius Freeman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Call to Unite,” starting on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (midnight GMT) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, the African Children’s Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and American pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer prayers, songs and inspirational messages, organizers said.

“As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment,” the organizers said in a statement, inviting people around the world to “join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours.”

The lievstream, one of several remotely produced events aimed at bringing people together during the pandemic, is organized by Tim Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training for people with intellectual disabilities, but its programs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.