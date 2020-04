FILE PHOTO: A Caltex sign is seen at a petrol station in Melbourne April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

(Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia Ltd on Monday said it would bring forward and extend the planned shutdown of its sole oil refinery Lytton refinery to ward off the expected hit to refining amid the pressures on demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that operations at the refinery will restart once margin conditions recover.