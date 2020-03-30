Commodities
Cambodia to ban some rice exports April 5 due to coronavirus

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia will ban some rice exports starting April 5 to ensure local food security during the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday.

The Asian nation is the latest country to curb food exports, although it is not a major rice exporter, exporting only about 500,000 tonnes a year according to government figures.

“I have ordered the suspension of white rice and paddy rice exports but allowed the export of fragrant rice until there is a new regulation for domestic supply,” Hun Sen said in a speech, adding that the measure would take effect from April 5.

Vietnam, the world’s third-largest rice exporter, announced last week it would not accept new contracts.

(This story corrects that Vietnam is world’s third-largest exporter, not largest)

