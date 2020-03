FILE PHOTO: A woman walks outside the Royal Palace which has being closed for visitors as precaution against the coronavirus outbreak in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Cindy Liu NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising its tally to 51.

Of the 51 cases, 25 had traveled to Malaysia for a ceremony at a mosque, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the 51 cases in Cambodia included 12 Malaysian nationals.