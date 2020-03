An airport worker is seen as a Chinese plane arrives with medical workers and supplies donated from China to Cambodia to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Cindy Liu NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 86, health authorities said.

“We have not yet found evidence of community outbreaks, but there is a possibility,” Cambodia’s Communicable Disease Control department said in a Facebook post on Monday.