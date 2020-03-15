Cambodia says French national is eighth coronavirus case in country

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A French national traveling from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh has been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, bringing the country’s tally of cases to eight.

The 35-year old man, who was traveling with his wife and their four-month old baby, tested positive for the virus on Sunday while the results of tests on his family members were not yet known, the ministry said.

“The wife and son of the French man, 35, are due to stay for a 14-day health follow-up at his brother’s home...pending their results at the Pasteur Institute,” the Ministry of Health said in the statement.

Cambodia banned the entry of visitors from Iran on Sunday, in addition to travelers from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the U.S. to curb the spread of the virus.