March 7, 2020 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

First Cambodian tests positive for coronavirus

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The first Cambodian has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man was one of four people tested because he had direct contact with a Japanese visitor who later tested positive for the virus, Health Ministry spokesman Or Vandin told a news conference.

The Japanese man had left Cambodia from Siem Reap, close to the ancient Angkor Wat temple, one of the region’s top tourist attractions.

Cambodia had earlier reported a virus infection in a Chinese man. He recovered and went home.

Reporting by Phnom Penh newsroom; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Alison Williams

