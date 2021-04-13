Canada reports first case of rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca COVID shot: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday said it had recorded its first case of blood clotting with low platelets after someone received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, according to a Health Ministry statement.

The person, who was not identified and who received the inoculation produced at the Serum Institute of India, is at home and recovering. Canada has limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those above 55 due to concern about the rare reaction.