Canada to issue additional guidelines for AstraZeneca vaccine authorization

FILE PHOTO: A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it would issue additional terms and conditions for authorizing AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

These will include a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context, Health Canada said.

The move follows reports from Europe of blood clot issues and bleeding in some people after immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine.