Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) - Canada’s health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.
The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement here.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft
