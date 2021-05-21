Ontario moving forward with second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio?

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario is moving forward with administering second doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, after it paused its rollout of the vaccine due to concerns around blood clots, the province’s chief medical officer announced on Friday.

Ontarians who received their vaccine between March 10 and 19 can receive their second doses. Canada’s most populous province has tens of thousands of AstraZeneca doses which will expire at the end of May.