Canada and U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until November 21

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair speaks during a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Monday, confirming a policy put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19.

Blair confirmed the latest one-month extension on Twitter.

“We’d love to have the border open ... but we can’t do that unless we’re comfortable that Canadians are being kept safe,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview on AM 900 CHML Hamilton radio earlier on Monday.

“Right now, the situation in the United States continues to be of concern,” Trudeau added.

Last month, on the day the border extension was confirmed, U.S. President Donald Trump said it would open “pretty soon” because Canada wanted the restrictions lifted. But Canada’s government has made it clear it does not want the restrictions removed until COVID-19 is under control in both countries.