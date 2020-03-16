World News
March 16, 2020 / 6:08 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Canada closes borders, says people should stay at home to stop virus - PM Trudeau

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, on Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to stay at home to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” Trudeau told reporters at a news conference outside his home, where he is under quarantine.

Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

