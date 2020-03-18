Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel: Globe and Mail

FILE PHOTO: Cars bound for the United States from Canada pass the Peace Arch border monument in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported here on Tuesday, citing sources.

The two countries are finalizing a deal to close the borders to non-essential travel in order to control the spread of the coronavirus, the report said.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday.