Canada to repatriate passengers from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

(Reuters) - Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is due to dock in California after cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on the vessel, the Canadian government said in a statement on Sunday.

The aircraft will take them from San Francisco to the Canadian forces Base Trenton in Ontario, after which they will be assessed and put under a 14 day quarantine, the statement here said.

The cruise ship, whose guests have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, is due to arrive at the Port of Oakland to begin disembarking its 2,400 passengers as early as Monday, California state officials have said.