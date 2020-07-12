Factbox: Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

(Reuters) - Schools across Canada were shuttered in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, impacting some 5.5 million children.
Planning is underway to get children back into classrooms in the fall and many provinces are considering a hybrid model: part-time in school and part-time online learning.
Here’s what Canada’s provinces are planning:
Canada’s most populous province has been leaning toward a hybrid return - part-time in class and part-time online learning at home - to allow for smaller class sizes.
The provincial government has also asked school boards to prepare for an online-only return and for the possibility of a full return. A final decision will be made in August.
Many elementary schools in Quebec reopened in May, though schools in the hard-hit Montreal region remained closed.
The province said students up to grade 9 will be back in school full-time in the fall, with each class split into a few bubble groups. High school students will alternate between in-person and online learning.
British Columbia reopened some schools in late March for the children of essential workers. The province on June 1 reopened to all students, with younger children attending half-time, and older students attending one day per week.
The province is preparing for younger students to return full time in the fall, with children in grades 8-12 in class part-time.
Alberta is favoring a full return in the fall, unless COVID-19 cases begin to rise. Then class sizes would be restricted, likely with hybrid learning.
Saskatchewan schools will fully reopen in September with new sanitation measures, “air-fives” instead of hugs, and students and staff not allowed to mix outside their groupings.
In Manitoba, schools reopened in a limited capacity for small groups on June 1. The province is favoring a full-time return in the fall, but also considering a hybrid model.
The Atlantic provinces are favoring in-person learning, with limited class sizes and some online learning for older kids. Nova Scotia has not yet provided its plan.
